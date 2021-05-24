Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,030 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 416,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

