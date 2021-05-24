Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2,505.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 106,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

