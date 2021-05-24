Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

