Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.