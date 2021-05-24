Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

