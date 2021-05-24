Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3,202.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

