Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,125 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

