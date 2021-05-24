Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.62 on Monday, hitting $324.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The stock has a market cap of $921.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

