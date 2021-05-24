Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. 7,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

