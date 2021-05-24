Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.87.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $358.60. 42,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,241. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.69. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

