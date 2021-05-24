Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 124,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

