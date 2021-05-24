Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $616,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,809. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.27 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

