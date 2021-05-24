Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:COG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.80. 1,427,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

