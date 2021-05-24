Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

MDLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.50. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Medallia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Medallia by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

