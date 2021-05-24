McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.92. 36,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

