McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $106,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

