Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $388.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.65.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $367.60 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.