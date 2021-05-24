Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $388.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.65.
MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard stock opened at $367.60 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.80.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.
