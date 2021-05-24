MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MasTec stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 660,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,419. MasTec has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $121.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

