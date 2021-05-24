Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $136.18. 1,558,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

