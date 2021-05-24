Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 4.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Markel were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,241.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,084.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $844.98 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

