Mark Schindele Sells 4,758 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

