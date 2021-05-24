Mariner LLC Sells 40,711 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $160,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.31. 263,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.68 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

