Mariner LLC Purchases 32,094 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $102,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,888. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

