Mariner LLC Has $71.46 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $71,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,266. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average is $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

