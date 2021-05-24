Mariner LLC Has $62.22 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.38. 41,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,362. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.73 and a 200 day moving average of $362.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

