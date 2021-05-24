Mariner LLC Acquires 13,004 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $49,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

MMC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.57. 10,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.