Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

