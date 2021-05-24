Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Contrast

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42% Advantage Oil & Gas -7.34% 0.38% 0.25%

This table compares Marathon Oil and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 2.96 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.00 Advantage Oil & Gas $179.21 million 3.07 -$212.04 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marathon Oil and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus price target of $10.02, suggesting a potential downside of 13.59%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 41.06%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Marathon Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

