Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 72,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,283,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

