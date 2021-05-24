Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993,204 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $111,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

