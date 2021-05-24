Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.90 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

