Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,312.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,277.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

