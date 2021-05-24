Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $624.94 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $258.21 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

