Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 3,288 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

