Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

