MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

