MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $231.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

