MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

NYSE:MA opened at $367.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.