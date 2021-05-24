MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

