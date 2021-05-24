MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.87. 3,927,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.