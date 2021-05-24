Main Street Research LLC Purchases 6,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $162.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

