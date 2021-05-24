MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.74.

MAG opened at C$24.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 483.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

