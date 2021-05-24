Macquarie Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.