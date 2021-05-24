Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $1.54 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

