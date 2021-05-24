Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,208 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

