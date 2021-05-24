Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up about 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

GWRE traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.16 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.