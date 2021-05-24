Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 8,574 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.02. 120,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

