Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

