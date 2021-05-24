Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 299,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

