Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

LOW opened at $192.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

