Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.
LOW opened at $192.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59.
In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
