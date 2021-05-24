Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.04. 103,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

